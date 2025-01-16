80% of car seats used incorrectly across Colorado, Children's Hospital offers demonstrations

Starting on Jan. 1, 2025, Colorado parents and guardians saw a change in children's car seat installation. On June 4, 2024 Gov. Jared Polis signed a new bill (HB24-1055) that updates Colorado's child restraint system law for the first time in 14 years. The updates reflect the latest research and recommendations on child passenger safety, ensuring the laws keep pace with evolving best practices.

The Colorado Department of Transportation told CBS News Colorado:

Booster seats: Children must now use a car seat or booster seat until they are 9 years old (previously under 8 years old).

Rear-facing car seats: Children under 2 years old and weighing under 40 pounds must be restrained in a rear-facing car seat in the rear seat if available (previously under 1 year old and under 20 pounds). Children under 2 years old but weighing over 40 pounds may use either a rear-facing or forward-facing car seat.

Seat belt or car seat requirement ages: Children under 18 must now be properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint system (previously under 16 years old).

Experts with Children's Hospital in Aurora provided demonstrations to help better understand how to install any and all car seats. CDOT says 80% of parents and guardians installed car seats incorrectly in 2024. The harness was too tight, too loose, or the wrong car seat was used for the wrong age group.

When installing a car seat, Children's Hospital says when you tighten it, the seat should not move more than an inch in all directions. A lot of parents use the lower anchor hooks and seat belts when installing a car seat. You should be using one or the other for better protection. If you are confused, always check the labels on the side of the car seat. It explains everything.

Experts say to keep practicing installing car seats. Practice makes perfect.

"Have a quick little checklist in your head," Clare Decker, Injury Prevention Coordinator for Anschutz Medical Campus at Children's Hospital Colorado said. "You will go over it every time and it becomes second nature. You will know what to do when their back is up against the back of the seat and the straps are where they need to be. You will have the chest clip up at armpit level and are cinching that down so that it does not have a lot of extra slack at the shoulder."

In most situations, your little one will get agitated when putting them in a car seat. Distract the little ones with a toy while you buckle them in. If it is an older kid under nine, explain the importance of the booster seat. Mention to the kid how they will not be able to see outside the window without it.

No matter what, make sure you double-check to make sure the car seat is installed correctly.

When purchasing a car seat, always look out for counterfeits. These seats are not crash-tested. They are more commonly found online. Check the labels which should include the maximum height and weight for the usage. The approved stickers should be located on the seat. Check for typos and pictures that do not make sense. If it does not have pictures or text, that is a red flag.

Children's Hospital offers community checks for everyone. If you are interested, give them a call at (720) 777-3185.