72-year-old finishes her 91st marathon in Aspen

A 72-year-old is trying to run 100 marathons before her 100th birthday and this weekend, she completed her 91st at the Aspen Valley Marathon.

Gloria Vasquez finished a bit slower than her usual time because she had to keep stopping to take photos of Colorado's scenic mountain views.

Instead of her usual four-and-a-half-hour average, she finished in 6 hours, 59 minutes and 24 seconds, which was also due to her briefly getting lost and then helping a man in his 40s who was struggling because of problems with his shoes.

Gloria Vasquez helps a man with shoe problems during the Aspen Valley Marathon on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Courtesy

After finishing, she waited for the man, growing concerned with how long he seemed to be taking. She got back on the trail, backtracking to find him and finished the race -- again -- alongside her new friend.

The pair are now planning to run a marathon together in Florida.

Gloria Vasquez after finishing the Aspen Valley Marathon -- her 91st marathon. Courtesy

Vasquez immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia in 1981 and, in addition to her 91 marathons, she's completed seven half-ironman races and 10 triathlons. She's also run the NYC marathon 15 times and the Boston marathon four times.