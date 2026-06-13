7 indicted in large Colorado drug trafficking investigation involving candy distribution

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says seven people have been indicted in connection with a large-scale operation known as "Molly Wonka."

On Friday, the bureau announced that the group was indicted by a Colorado grand jury on 48 counts of various criminal charges, including drug trafficking, manufacturing and conspiracy. They are accused of operating a sophisticated drug trafficking operation from February 2024 through April 2026.

The FBI says they ran an organization based in Basalt, Colo., that specialized in distributing large quantities of narcotics infused in candy and nasal sprays. Those products were sold under brand names like "Renaissance" and "Alpen Glow." The bureau says they included drugs like MDMA (ecstasy), Ketamine, MDA (sally) and 2C-B (pink cocaine) inside of chocolate bars.

Those indicted include:

John Parker Roe - suspected leader of the organization and Genesis Limited Consulting, LLC.

Erica Collins - suspected distributor for the organization and owner of Lume Lume Lume LLC.

Timothy Caraboolad - suspected leader in the organization and financial partner in "Aspen Glow" products

Pola Oginski - suspected head of production

Morgan Davis - suspected of production and order fulfillment for the organization

Gregory Shaw - suspected of being an assistant and distributor in the organization

Frank Akers - suspected of aiding in distribution

(left to right) Frank Akers, Gregory Shaw, Morgan Davis, Pola Oginski, Timothy Caraboolad, and John Parker Roe. Not pictured: Erica Collins. Eagle County Sheriff's Office

In a statement, the CBI said, "The complex, multi-year investigation was spearheaded by CBI with assistance from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Aspen Police, and Basalt Police. It included multiple controlled undercover buys, court-authorized search warrants, and physical surveillance of the Basalt facility. Investigators determined John Parker Roe derived a substantial portion of his income (over 50%) from the organization and that Collins used her business, Lume Lume Lume, to conceal funds disguised as consulting or wellness services. Furthermore, evidence revealed the DTO was importing large quantities of Ketamine into Colorado."

As well as drug related charges, the indictments include charges of money laundering, tax evasion, filing a false return, attempt to influence a public servant and child abuse, primarily against Roe and Collins.