Watch CBS News
Local News

6 facing charges after police chase, hostage situation, shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police continue to investigate a situation that happened last week that left one person injured and six people facing charges. It began last Friday near York Street and East 35th Avenue. 

Investigators were looking into an earlier call about a shooting and tried to make a traffic stop with a truck. That truck crashed and police said a man got out with a woman, claiming she was his hostage. Now investigators believe the man and the woman colluded to make up the hostage scenario and made up the whole thing. 

Police shot the man believing the woman was in danger. He was rushed to the hospital. The woman also went to the hospital with injuries police believe she sustained in the crash.  

In all, six people face charges. 

The officer involved was also involved in a shooting in 2019. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 4:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.