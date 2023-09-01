6 facing charges after police chase, hostage situation, shooting

Denver police continue to investigate a situation that happened last week that left one person injured and six people facing charges. It began last Friday near York Street and East 35th Avenue.

Investigators were looking into an earlier call about a shooting and tried to make a traffic stop with a truck. That truck crashed and police said a man got out with a woman, claiming she was his hostage. Now investigators believe the man and the woman colluded to make up the hostage scenario and made up the whole thing.

Police shot the man believing the woman was in danger. He was rushed to the hospital. The woman also went to the hospital with injuries police believe she sustained in the crash.

In all, six people face charges.

The officer involved was also involved in a shooting in 2019.