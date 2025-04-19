Rally, march held in Colorado as part of "National Day of Action" and "Hands Off" protests

Another round of protests kicked off Saturday across the United States as part of the 50501 Movement's "National Day of Action." Crowds rallied outside the Colorado Capitol building to oppose actions taken by President Trump's administration and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

CBS

The 50501 Movement began as an idea on Reddit to hold 50 protests in 50 states within one day. Since then, the movement has grown thanks to grassroots organizers, sparking multiple days of protests across the country, including many in Colorado.

On Saturday, around 400 events were scheduled, including protests in Lone Tree, Denver, Colorado Springs, Boulder, Salida, Gunnison and Frisco. Attendees rallied against what organizers called "Trump's unprecedented power grab."

Hands Off

In Denver, Coloradans and visitors from across the country gathered to express disapproval on a variety of issues. Organizer McKenzee Hales said the Colorado 50501 Chapter partnered with Women's Strike and Raise Her Voice to host the rally and march.

"This protest is part of a growing, youth-led movement demanding an end to legislative attacks on bodily autonomy. As a young adult, I'm deeply passionate about standing up for our rights and sending a clear message: our bodies are not up for debate," said Hales.

Protesters carried signs with slogans, including "Due process is patriotic," "Colorado stands with immigrants," "Fight Trump's Agenda" and more.

Sen. Michael Bennet spoke at the rally and met with protesters. In a post on X, he said, "It was great to join so many committed Coloradans at today's Hands Off protest. Everything we care about is at stake right now. Business as usual is not enough."

Sen. Michael Bennet

A visitor from Oregon, Jacob Grier, said he doesn't usually join protests but, "what's happening now is so extraordinary that I felt the need to be a part of it." He expressed concerns over the government's handling of immigrants, sending many to prison in El Salvador, and the "total assault on the Constitution, the rule of law, and basic human decency."

Jacob Grier

Grier said these concerns go beyond political differences, and he's happy to protest alongside people he may not agree with politically. "Right now, uniting in opposition to the Trump administration takes precedence over everything else."

50501 has also encouraged organizers to hold donation drives and clothing swaps, organize community meetings, and contact political representatives.

Their next round of nationwide protests is scheduled for May 1 as part of "May Day Strong."