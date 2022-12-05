5 people injured after stolen car collides with active ambulance in Lakewood

Five people were hospitalized after a stolen vehicle crashed into an ambulance in Lakewood Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. when Lakewood police officers approached a stolen Jeep near West Colfax Avenue and Reed Street. The Jeep took off and then ran into a West Metro Fire Ambulance at West 14th Avenue and Reed Street.

That ambulance was heading back to the station, and luckily there were no patients inside. There were two West Metro Firefighters inside, who had to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Lakewood Police Department

Three people who were inside the stolen Jeep were taken into custody and transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown as of Sunday night.

Stolen vehicles have been a continuous problem in the Denver area, and police say they're among the most dangerous calls to respond to because of incidents like this.

"Stolen vehicles and trying to contact people inside of them, it's probably one of the most dangerous things we do just because a lot of times people have guns and weapons and what not, and people like to speed off," said Agent Garrett Boyd with the Lakewood Police Department.

Police say they are looking at all factors in this investigation, including whether speed, alcohol, or drugs may have been involved.