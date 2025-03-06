Watch CBS News
5 hospitalized, building evacuated during hazmat investigation in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Five people were rushed to the hospital and an apartment building evacuated in Westminster early Thursday morning. After investigating, the Adams County Fire hazmat team determined the substance was pepper spray. 

westy-hazmat-2-adams-county-fire.jpg
An apartment building in Westminster was evacuated early Thursday morning as hazmat crews investigated a cloud of smoke that made some people sick. Adams County Fire Rescue

It was about 2:30 a.m. when firefighters arrived in the 8300 block of Zuni Street in Westminster. Crews described a cloud of smoke and people coughing. The apartment building was evacuated and one family took themselves to the hospital. One person was transported to the hospital by medical crews.

westy-hazmat-4-adams-county-fire.jpg
Adams County Fire Rescue crews investigated a cloud of smoke that led to an apartment building being evacuated early Thursday morning. Adams County Fire Rescue

Firefighters and hazmat crews collected samples from the wall inside and the swabs were tested. The results, according to Adams County Fire, showed the presence of pepper spray. 

People who were evacuated from the building were allowed to return about three-and-a-half hours later. 

westy-hazmat-1-adams-county-fire.jpg
Adams County Fire Rescue hazmat crews tested swabs that came back positive for pepper spray after an apartment building was evacuated. Adams County Fire Rescue

Xcel Energy crews were also called to the building to investigate. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

