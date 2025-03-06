5 hospitalized, building evacuated during hazmat investigation in Colorado
Five people were rushed to the hospital and an apartment building evacuated in Westminster early Thursday morning. After investigating, the Adams County Fire hazmat team determined the substance was pepper spray.
It was about 2:30 a.m. when firefighters arrived in the 8300 block of Zuni Street in Westminster. Crews described a cloud of smoke and people coughing. The apartment building was evacuated and one family took themselves to the hospital. One person was transported to the hospital by medical crews.
Firefighters and hazmat crews collected samples from the wall inside and the swabs were tested. The results, according to Adams County Fire, showed the presence of pepper spray.
People who were evacuated from the building were allowed to return about three-and-a-half hours later.
Xcel Energy crews were also called to the building to investigate.