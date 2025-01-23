Colorado troopers issued 47,000+ speeding tickets last year, aim to lower number

Speeding in Colorado continues to be one of the top two reasons drivers are killed more frequently across the state. DUI-related crashes take the number one spot.

According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers issued more than 47,000 citations in 2024, stating the number is way too high. Troopers say going even 5 mph over the speed limit can be a reason to get a ticket. CSP says speed limits are based on the road design and the amount of traffic in the area. Troopers are looking for those speeders and issuing citations as needed.

Colorado State Patrol

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation's Core Outcome Report, 751 lives have been taken due to speeding on the roads between 2021 and 2023. The 2024 data has not yet been released. Speed was a leading factor in traffic deaths in Colorado in 2024, resulting in 258 fatalities, and outnumbering impaired driving with 228 fatalities and unrestrained passengers with 222 fatalities.

According to CDOT's 2023 Driver Behavior Report, more than 70% of Colorado drivers said they drove over the speed limit on both main and local highways at least some of the time.

CSP is asking drivers who spot a speeder to report them. It is important to remember to never chase after a speeder.

CDOT

"It is because you don't want to get in a crash yourself," Colorado State Trooper Sherri Mendez said. "Also, who knows what that person may do. They may drive more erratically and cause a crash."

To report the speeder, dial *277. Provide dispatchers with the direction the driver was heading, the make and model of the car, and the license plate if you can safely.