4 CU Board of Regents members sworn in

Four members of the University of Colorado Board of Regents officially took office on Thursday. Gov. Jared Polis was on hand as the four regents were sworn in by Chief Justice Brian Boatright.

Republican Ken Montera from Colorado Springs and representing the 5th Congressional District won his first election after being appointed to the board in December of 2021.

Republican Mark VanDriel from Greeley represents the newly formed 8th Congressional District. Regents took away a state at-large seat to comply with the new district. He's a CU Boulder Alumnus and operates a business coaching college students.

Democrat Wanda James from Denver represents the 1st Congressional District. James was a Naval ROTC midshipman 40 years ago at CU Boulder.

Republican Frank McNulty from Highlands Ranch represents the 4th Congressional District. The former Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives is also CU Boulder alumnus.

The board is made up of nine regents who serve six-year terms.