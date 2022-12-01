At least 32 vehicles struck by tour bus in Boulder

Police in Boulder are investigating after at least 32 vehicles were struck by a tour bus overnight. Detectives are searching for any additional victims in the three-block stretch.

Boulder Police are looking for additional victims after a large tour bus struck multiple parked cars along three blocks last night. At least 32 cars on the north side of Pleasant Street from the 900 to 1200 block were sideswiped. All were unoccupied & there were no injuries 1/3 pic.twitter.com/uvqIdGzEJZ — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) December 1, 2022

At least 32 vehicles were struck by the large tour bus on the north side of Pleasant Street from the 900 to 1200 block Wednesday night. The vehicles were sideswiped.

Officers contacted the bus driver who said he was unaware he had struck any vehicles. That driver has been charged with multiple counts of hit and run as well as careless driving.

Additional Information from the Boulder Police Department: If you believe your vehicle was struck, please contact Accident Report Specialist Ward at 720-601-4228 or WardS@bouldercolorado.gov reference case 22-11868.