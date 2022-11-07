Colorado business goes before U.S. Supreme Court over creating wedding websites

A Colorado case will go before the US Supreme Court next month.

Lorie Smith's case could change the law in America. Her decade-old company is called 303 Creative and is located in Littleton.

Smith wants to expand to do wedding websites, but not for all couples.

"I believe my faith has taught me that marriage is between a man and a woman," she told CBS News Colorado's Rick Sallinger.

That faith is on display in her office with a cross and soon her attorneys will be arguing her case before the US Supreme Court.

On the other side, the Colorado Attorney General's Office which sees a critical issue is at stake.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said the question is, "Will a business that is open to the public be able to discriminate based on who you are?"

Smith's lawsuit is against the Colorado Civil Rights Division and Commissioners.

She believes the Constitution is on her side, "Colorado is not only telling me what I can't say, it's telling me what I must say."

The issue before the nation's highest court will be freedom of speech, but Weiser sees it as quite broad.

"This is not just about equal rights based on sexual orientation or gender identity this is based on equal rights based on religion ethnicity or race."

In 2018, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips won in a narrow ruling before the Supreme Court when he refused to make a cake for a gay couple. Smith's case began before that ruling.

She said there has been strong pushback, "In the last six years I have experienced death threats, I had a neighbor who put my address on social media. I had people send me stuff to my home."

Smith said she has LGBTQ clients and has received support from such groups who see their rights impacted as well. The case will be heard with oral arguments on Dec. 5. A ruling is not expected until the middle of 2023.