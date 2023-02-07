3 teens arrested in Loveland carjacking, murder that left 18-year-old dead, another teen injured

Loveland police have arrested a total of three teenagers in connection with a homicide that left an 18-year-old dead and another teen seriously injured. Nasier Graham was shot and killed on Jan. 20 at the Brookstone Apartments near North Denver Avenue and East 1st Street in Loveland.

The first suspect, a 15-year-old male of Greeley, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with 13 counts. The second suspect, a 15-year-old male of Greeley, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with 15 counts. The third suspect, a 15-year-old male of Greeley, was arrested on Feb. 5 with charges pending.

"We are not aware of any specific link between the suspects and the victims," said Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran.

Police said the suspects were involved in a carjacking of the victim, Graham, 18, shooting him while stealing his car. While trying to get away, the suspects smashed Graham's vehicle into another vehicle, and then shot the 16-year-old in that vehicle.

Police received more than 90 tips in the case before all three suspects were arrested.