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3 rushed to Colorado hospital after escaping burning home in Westminster

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Three people were rushed to the hospital after escaping a burning home in Westminster on Thursday morning. According to the Westminster Fire Department, firefighters rushed to the home near 100th Avenue and Federal Boulevard around 7 a.m.

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Crews were able to get control of the fire burning in the middle unit of a three-unit townhome. 

The three people were transported to the hospital after they self-evacuated, according to fire officials. They were being evaluated and treated for minor injuries. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

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