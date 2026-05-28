3 rushed to Colorado hospital after escaping burning home in Westminster

Three people were rushed to the hospital after escaping a burning home in Westminster on Thursday morning. According to the Westminster Fire Department, firefighters rushed to the home near 100th Avenue and Federal Boulevard around 7 a.m.

Crews were able to get control of the fire burning in the middle unit of a three-unit townhome.

The three people were transported to the hospital after they self-evacuated, according to fire officials. They were being evaluated and treated for minor injuries.

What caused the fire is being investigated.