3 children rescued from home in Loveland where 2 were killed

Three children were rescued from a home in Loveland where two people were shot and killed on Thursday. Investigators are expected to release the names of those victims next week.

Javier Acevedo Larimer County

On Thursday afternoon, police in Loveland searched for the murder suspect in a crime scene that stretched all the way to Erie. Officers first responded to the area Pavo Court and Aries Drive in Loveland at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

They say they received 911 calls from minors inside of a home who said there was someone with a weapon inside the home and shot an unspecified number of people. Police later learned two people were shot and killed.

Three juveniles, ages 2 to 16, were hiding in the home. A SWAT team rescued them and cleared the home.

CBS

Authorities say the suspect was armed with a long gun and information stated the suspect was driving a 2019 Volkswagon Jetta. He was later found in Erie. Police say the suspect shot and killed himself in the area of Coal Creek Trail west of Grandview when police arrived.

Preliminary information identifies that suspect as Javier Acevedo, 49, but police say a positive identification will come from the Weld County Coroner's Office.

CBS

Animal control removed two cats from inside the home in Loveland along with 5 dogs.

Neighbors described a chaotic scene on Thursday as officers searched for Acevedo, who had multiple restraining orders against him. He also had charges for sexual assault on a child.

His ex-wife told CBS4 that when the details of the investigation are released, that it should focus on mental health and that people should take reports of domestic violence seriously.