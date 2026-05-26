Early morning 3-alarm apartment fire in Aurora displaces 50 people

Aurora Fire Rescue crews rushed to a three-alarm apartment fire early Tuesday morning that left all 50 people displaced. Investigators said the first call came in about 1:24 a.m. to the complex at 787 N. Dillon Way, near 6th Avenue and I-225.

A three-alarm fire displaced 50 people at an apartment complex at 797 N. Dillon Way in Aurora. CBS

Firefighters pushed into the building where the fire was burning and began evacuating the 24-unit building. Investigators said that despite the aggressive attack on the fire from the inside, crews were forced to withdraw and fight the fire from the outside.

Crews also began making rescues with the ladder to make sure everyone escaped unharmed.

"One of the biggest concerns is life safety- who is inside the building, where are they? Separating those people from the fire and getting them to safety," said Aurora Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Eric Hurst. "Lots of things are happening at once, firefighters have predetermined ideas of how they're going to react to the situation like this so that everybody knows their place when they arrive on scene. And that's exactly what happened."

What caused the fire is being investigated. Investigators said all units will remain unoccupied for now since the structure is not considered safe.