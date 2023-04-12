2nd educator at Eaglecrest High School dies, bacterial meningitis investigated

CBS News Colorado has learned that a second educator at Eaglecrest High School has died. On Tuesday, the school reported the death of teacher Maddie Schmidt.

The Arapahoe County Coroner confirmed Schmidt had symptoms consistent with bacterial meningitis. Classes and activities were canceled for Wednesday.

The Arapahoe County Coroner has confirmed the death of Judity Geoffroy who also worked at the school. The coroner said the cause of death in both cases is pending.

Bacterial meningitis is a potentially contagious and serious illness that may require hospitalization but can be treated with antibiotics.

Eaglecrest High School sent a letter to parents on Tuesday that read in part, "We take this matter very seriously and are working closely with Arapahoe County Public Health (ACPH) to identify students or staff who may have been in close contact with the infected staff person. Arapahoe County Public Health will reach out directly to all staff members and families of students determined to be close contact. Those individuals will be offered preventative antibiotics."

PSAT and SAT testing that was supposed to take place Wednesday will be rescheduled. The school is sending out general information from Arapahoe County Public Health about bacterial meningitis, including information about symptoms and when to call your healthcare provider.

Additional Information from Cherry Creek Schools:

What is bacterial meningitis?

Meningitis is an infection of the membranes (meninges) that protect the spinal cord and brain. When the membranes become infected, they swell and press on the spinal cord or brain. This can cause life-threatening problems. Meningitis symptoms strike suddenly and worsen quickly.

Signs and Symptoms

• High fever

• Severe headache

• Stiff neck

• Sleepiness

• Nausea/vomiting

• Loss of appetite

• Being disoriented, irritable, or confused

• Eyes sensitive to light

Contagious Period and Spread

Bacteria that cause meningitis can be spread by direct contact with saliva or nose/throat discharges of a person with infection. Infected individuals who do not have symptoms can still pass the bacteria to others. Symptomatic cases can be contagious until completing 24 hours of antibiotic treatment.

Treatment

Suspected cases of meningitis should be referred to a health care provider. State or local public health agencies will notify close contacts if a preventative antibiotic is needed. Cases of bacterial meningitis and bloodstream infections often require hospitalization and treatment with antibiotics.