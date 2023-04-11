Eaglecrest High cancels classes after teacher dies possibly of bacterial meningitis

Eaglecrest High School canceled athletics and activities Tuesday night and school is canceled Wednesday out of an abundance of caution following the death of a teacher.

The Arapahoe County Public Health Department said teacher Maddie Schmidt, had symptoms consistent with bacterial meningitis.

Bacterial meningitis is a potentially contagious and serious illness that may require hospitalization but can be treated with antibiotics.

Eaglecrest High School sent a letter to parents that said in part, "We take this matter very seriously and are working closely with Arapahoe County Public Health (ACPH) to identify students or staff who may have been in close contact with the infected staff person. Arapahoe County Public Health will reach out directly to all staff members and families of students determined to be close contact. Those individuals will be offered preventative antibiotics."

PSAT and SAT testing that was supposed to take place Wednesday will be rescheduled. The school is sending out general information from Arapahoe County Public Health about bacterial meningitis, including information about symptoms and when to call your healthcare provider.