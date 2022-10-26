27J school district has a shortage of substitute teachers for the second year in a row

For Brighton 27J, 2022 marks another year staff is stretched thin. It's a reality seen every day in the classrooms, bus routes, and everywhere in between.

Currently, there are close to 80 jobs on the growing district's website, but Chief Human Resources Officer Michael Clow said substitute teachers are the most immediate need.

"It's impacting our schools on a daily basis," Clow said. "It's impacting our ability to operate. We're just not at the optimal level of where we want to be with substitutes."

According to Clow, the pandemic exacerbated the longtime hiring struggle, as many substitute teachers retired or changed careers.

Last year, the school switched to remote learning several times due to insufficient staff. This fall, the district has avoided making the switch, but without more substitutes, that could change.

"Flu season will hit us, and we'll see what it brings," he said. "That is not a place we want to be, and we're trying to get ahead of that."

Now, the district is calling on the community for the second year in a row. Earlier this week, an email went out to parents, asking for people to step up and sub. According to the email, the district needs about two dozen more substitute teachers "to meet the needs of classrooms and students."

"I think this year I've subbed about 25 school days," said Dani Jayne, a parent of three 27J students.

Jayne answered the district's first call for subs and has since gotten her license with the Colorado Department of Education. In an interview with CBS News Colorado, she said she's hopeful others will follow her lead.

"Nobody wants to see our kids in an unsafe school environment, and nobody wants to see our kids sent home as a result of not having that staffing," Jayne said. "We want our kids to have the best educational experience possible and it's on our community to make sure we're getting that in place for the kids."

The district is looking for licensed substitute teachers, as well as volunteers to fill in for paraeducators, bus drivers, and more. The district pays $155 a day for licensed substitute teachers. Hourly rates for other positions are based on market rates, a district spokesperson said.

If you aren't licensed but want to be, the Colorado Department of Education has stipends to help you pay.