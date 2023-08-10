First year teacher prepares to receive students at 27J School District's new magnet

Students in the 27J School District head back to class on Thursday.

The district which includes parts of Adams, Broomfield and Weld counties is seeing big changes following voter investments in new schools and higher salaries.

CBS News Colorado caught up with a new teacher preparing to welcome students at 27J's new Discovery Magnet School.

Stephanie Frost is a first-year teacher, getting her room ready for energetic first graders.

She was in college during the COVID pandemic, and there were naysayers, she said. "I had a lot of 'don't do it, change your career field!'"

But teaching is what she's always dreamed of doing.

"It might be really hard but there's nothing in my opinion that brings the love and gratification and the community building that education does," Frost told us.

Everyone is new at Discovery Magnet School and she feels lucky she made it there.

"We have teachers here almost ready to retire and then me first coming in and all of our ideas are equally valued," Frost said.

Enrollment happens by lottery at Discovery Magnet School and the focus is on science and problem-based learning.

Students will learn coding and robotics, among other topics.

Frost's colleague, STEM teacher Alison Marlan, described some of the materials provided for hands-on learning.

"We have 40 Vex robots which are all build your own robots, and they can pick up things, they can move, they can transport," said Marlan.

Frost showed us around including where Rody the therapy dog will hang out.

"Our counselor has 'Welcome to the Pawfice,' Rody's calming corner is where he's gonna hang out and his water bowls," said Frost.

A lunchroom where memories will soon be made.

"These will all be filling our lunch area filled with happy beautiful faces," said Frost.

And a playground.

"My first graders will be playing here every recess and lunch recess time," said Frost.

Stephanie Frost is proud to be on the teaching team here and she's ready to let the magic begin.

"We want to make a difference, not only for our staff but for the kids and the community around," she said.

Discovery Magnet School was built with funds from a $515 million construction bond approved by 27J district voters in 2021.

In November 2022, voters in 27J approved a $17 million mill levy override for teacher salaries.