Prosecutors file over two dozen charges against Aurora man suspected in massive five-alarm fire

Denver prosecutors have filed 26 felony arson charges against Tony Becerra, 28, the Aurora man suspected of setting the five-alarm fire earlier this month that caused millions of dollars in damage and took days to extinguish.

Denver Fire Department

Becerra had previously been jailed for investigation of three arson charges, but in a formal filing on Jan. 23, Denver prosecutors not only charged him for the actual fire, but for endangering homes, businesses and a Synagogue near the Harker Heights fire. They also charged him with arson in connection with construction equipment that was lost in the Jan. 2 blaze.

Becerra was arrested on Jan. 13.

Although investigators have not revealed a suspected motive for the fire, CBS Colorado previously reported that Becerra's relatives indicated he had mental issues.

Tony Becerra Aurora Police

In the new filing, prosecutors say the arson fire not only destroyed the under-construction 283-unit apartment complex, but also endangered a nearby paint store, an auction gallery, and numerous properties on Dakota Avenue, leading to the 26 arson charges. Becerra is also being charged with one count of felony burglary and one count of felony criminal mischief, bringing the total number of charges to 28.

Court records indicate Becerra's next court date is set for Feb. 17.