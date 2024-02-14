24 years after Colorado "Subway murders" remain unsolved, reward increased up to $100,000

It's been 24 years since the so-called "Subway murders" in Jefferson County where two high school sweethearts were shot to death. Now the reward in the case has been increased up to $100,000.

Nickolas Kunselman and Stephanie Hart CBS

It was Valentine's Day in 2000 when Nicholas "Nick" Kunselman and his girlfriend Stephanie Hart-Grizzell were shot and killed in a Subway restaurant near Columbine High School. The couple was found murdered about 12:47 a.m. in the Subway at 6768 West Coal Mine Avenue in Littleton after an employee drove past the restaurant and noticed the lights still on inside.

When the employee went inside, that's when the bodies of Stephanie, 16, and Nick, 15, were found behind the counter. Investigators determined the couple had been shot by an unknown intruder or intruders. Nick was an employee of Subway and Stephanie was at the restaurant waiting for him to get off work.

Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office have been working the case continuously since it happened. Investigators believe someone out there has a key piece of information they have been keeping to themselves and believe that information, no matter how small, could lead to an arrest in the case.

Additional Information from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office:

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved. This reward has been made possible by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the generous contributions of anonymous members of the community, and a $10,000 contribution from Franchise World Headquarters, LLC and its Subway Stores.

Michael Mills, Board President of Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, said "Horrific crimes like this one have an enormous impact on our community and touch the lives of everyone. We are hopeful that this reward will result in tips that will lead investigators to the person or persons responsible for this crime and hopefully start the closure process for the family and friends of Nicholas and Stephanie, as well as the community. On behalf of our all-volunteer Board of Directors and privately and anonymously funded donors, we will continue to work with the community and our law enforcement partners until this case is solved."

If you have information about this crime, no matter how minuscule it may seem, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or (720) 913-STOP. Submit a tip online: metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line or submit a tip online. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous.