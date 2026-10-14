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2027 Sundance Film Festival passes on sale Oct. 15

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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The Sundance Film Festival's debut in Boulder is less than four months away and passes go on sale Oct. 15. Festival passes and ticket packages will go on sale at 10 a.m. in-person and online.

The festival schedule will be available in early/mid December, with film screening selection for ticket package holders beginning Jan. 7, 2027. Single film tickets go on sale Jan. 8, 2027, with member pre-sale beginning the day before. 

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Sundance Film Festival

Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit during the 11-day event in January. 

The 2027 Sundance Film Festival will take place Jan. 21–31, 2027, in Boulder. World premieres are scheduled Jan. 21 to Jan. 26. The winners of the Robert Redford Luminary Award will also be honored.

The festival was founded in 1981 by Robert Redford and had previously been held in Park City, Utah.

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