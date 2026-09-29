Bravo! Music Festival brings in $38 million for Colorado businesses

Businesses in the town of Vail, Colorado, are celebrating a major economic boost after the recent Bravo! Vail Music Festival.

Over 54,000 people attended the event, which lasted from June 25 through August 6. The 39th annual summer festival featured 587 orchestra musicians and guest artists. Festival organizers say the Bravo! Vail Music Festival is consistently cited as one of the top 10 classical music festivals in the country.

C. Finke/Bravo! Music Festival

This year, the festival generated $40.3 million in direct economic impact for Eagle County and the state. According to Intercept Insights, LLC, a marketing research firm in Avon, $38.4 million of that revenue directly benefited local businesses, including $26.5 million in the Town of Vail alone.

The remaining $1.8 million reflects sales tax revenue across all of Eagle County's municipalities.

This income provides a boost to local businesses that may have struggled over the winter. Last ski season, Colorado saw one of the driest winters on record, putting a strain on ski towns around the state.

"Bravo! Vail is proud to bring such a positive economic impact to our community in Eagle County and the Town of Vail," said Caitlin Murray, President and CEO of Bravo! Vail. "As one of the nation's leading classical music festivals, Bravo! Vail draws audiences and top-tier musicians from around the world, elevating our community's standing as a premier cultural tourism destination and delivering meaningful impact to the local economy."