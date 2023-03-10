2023 NFL free agency rumors: Broncos release three veterans in salary cap-cutting moves

By Bryan DeArdo

(CBSSports) The Denver Broncos has made several cost-cutting moves with the start of free agency less than a week away. Denver cleared significant cap space Friday when they released running back Chase Edmonds, cornerback Ronald Darby and guard Graham Glasgow, according to NFL Media.

The Broncos cleared about $30 million in cap space by waiving Darby, Glasgow and Edmunds. Denver currently has the seventh-most salary cap space in the NFL, according to Spotrac.

Darby, a member of the Eagles' 2017 championship team, played in just 16 games over two seasons with the Broncos. Edmunds, who was traded to Denver from Arizona during the 2022 season, had 125 yards on 26 carries in five games with the Broncos. Glasgow started in 33 games during his three years with the Broncos. He came to Denver after spending his first four NFL seasons with Detroit.

Denver will likely be active in free agency, as it will have to replace several players who were starters last season. That group includes safety Kareem Jackson, defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, and offensive linemen Billy Turner and Dalton Risner.

The Broncos' lack of early picks in April's draft is another reason why Denver will probably lean on free agency to replenish their roster. The Broncos are without first- and second-round picks after giving them to Seattle in last year's trade for Russell Wilson.

Denver is entering a new era after it hired former Saints head coach Sean Payton, who led New Orleans to the franchise's only championship back in 2009. While they haven't made the playoffs since 2015, the Broncos have several talented players on their roster that include All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II, safety Justin Simmons, wideouts Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and running back Javonte Williams.

Payton, who signed a five-year deal with the Broncos, is hoping to make history during his time in Denver. It's history his mentor, Bill Parcells, came close to doing but wasn't able to during his Hall of Fame career.