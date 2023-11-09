2 suspects in custody after double robbery leads to pursuit in Aurora

The Aurora Police Department tweeted Thursday evening that two suspects were in custody after a double robbery that happened early in the morning led to a pursuit.

According to the tweet, Aurora PD responded to a report of a robbery happening at a gas station near the 3000 block of S. Peoria Street before 6 a.m.

Shortly afterward, another report came in of another robbery at a convenience store in the 3100 block of S. Parker Road.

#APDNews Police have two suspects in custody after a double robbery this morning that turned into a pursuit.



Officers responded to a call of a robbery at a gas station near the 3000 block of S. Peoria just before 6 a.m. Minutes later, another call came through of a second… pic.twitter.com/m4OhUL6A6b — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 9, 2023

APD says the two suspects are allegedly connected to both robberies as officers met up with the robbers at the second scene and a pursuit was initiated.

Aurora officers utilized the PIT maneuver to stop the suspects' vehicle as one of them was apprehended, while the other fled on foot.

APD says officer located the second suspect and they were taken into custody. Weapons were recovered from both suspects who are accused of numerous robberies across the Denver metro area.