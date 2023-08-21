2 homeless people shot, police searching for suspect near Logan Street and East 18th Avenue in Denver

Someone shot two homeless people Monday afternoon and now Denver police are searching for the suspect or suspects. Denver police say the two victims were not involved in what police call a disturbance that led to shots being fired.

The shooting happened near Logan Street and East 18th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. The two victims were taken to the hospital.

Photos from the scene show the rear windshield of a car and a nearby residential window broken. A witness said he also saw what he thought were bullet holes in a nearby tent.

A tent appears to have a bullet hole in a shooting near Logan Street and East 18th Avenue in Denver on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. CBS

Garrett Ray was staying at the nearby Warwick Hotel when he heard the shots.

"I was just getting ready to go out for the day," he told CBS News Colorado, "and I heard a lot of shots. Probably, I would say, at least 10. It kind of caught my attention. You always think it's fireworks when you hear that many but as soon as I opened the sliding glass door, I kind of saw some people running in different directions."

He said he heard some arguing and yelling just before he heard the shots. He said the argument and shooting appeared to stem from one of the nearby homeless camps. He said he's sympathetic to the situation of homeless and unhoused people but called on the city to do something about the violence he and other Denver residents have seen and been victims of.

"It was pretty chaotic for a few seconds," he said. "That's all we caught, the tail end of it. But apparently, the hotel actually took some rounds, so I'm feeling pretty lucky actually at this point. That's why I came down to see if I could help at all."

A window at the Warwick Hotel in downtown Denver appears to have been shot out during a double shooting near Logan Street and East 18th Avenue on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. CBS

Ray said he's lived downtown for a while and had heard gunshots before, but this was the first time bullets ever entered a building he was in.

"My wife was actually too nervous to even come down here, so I think when I get upstairs, we'll revisit whether we'll spend another night here or not," he said. "It definitely makes you wonder if you're safe or not."