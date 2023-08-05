Downtown Denver encampment sweep displaces dozens of unhoused residents

A homeless encampment in downtown Denver is now cleared up amid health concerns raised under Mayor Mike Johnston's administration.

Earlier this week, CBS News Colorado visited 22nd and Stout Streets where dead and living rats, trash and empty Narcan were piling up against the rocks there.

"That was really bad. I used to spray every day, like bleach and stuff," said James Lee Lewis II. "I would be in my tent, and they would be scratching around, and I would be jumping in there."

James Lee Lewis II CBS

Lewis is among the dozens who were ordered to pack up their items Friday morning and move out of the encampment area, which is now covered by fencing.

"It was a little bit different because we were notified," said Lewis. "Usually, you don't get that much notice and you end up losing some stuff."

However, like Lewis, those who were displaced had no other option but to set up camp nearby.

CBS

"I know that it's a pain to move but I think that's probably better than having to stay in an area that's known to be poor for your health," said Ian Carsten.

Carsten is the owner of Randy's Recycled Cycles, which is roughly a block away from where Friday's sweep took place. While he says it would be ideal to have housing options immediately available before sweeps take place, he supports this measure if protects the health of those living on the street while providing some relief for businesses where these encampments exist.

"I think it turns into a shared burden when it's moved around. So, in that case, it makes it a little easier for that week or so to do business for one business and then if it moves around maybe then the next business and the next business," said Carsten.

CBS

Mayor Johnston previously said he will only have the city conduct encampment sweeps without providing housing options if there is any risk to public health and safety.

A spokesperson for the Mayor released this statement in response to this first sweep:

"Mayor Johnston's priority is to help Denverites experiencing homelessness get indoors as quickly as possible through low-barrier shelter options like permanent housing units, supportive housing in hotels and tiny homes, and non-congregate shelter options. Several city departments were present at today's cleanup, including HOST outreach teams who provided housing assessments and worked with residents to identify potential shelter options, as well as community advocates who helped individuals move their belongings. Denver today does not have enough available units to house individuals living on the street, which is why Mayor Johnston and the team in the Emergency Operations Center are working daily to identify and deliver new units to offer people by the end of the year. We know that low-barrier shelter options are the most effective way to help people get indoors, gain stability, and get access to the supportive services they need, like mental health care, addiction treatment, and workforce training, in order to get back on their feet."

While there's not enough units available to house people like Lewis right now, after speaking with the mayor earlier this week, Lewis remains hopeful the mayor will try to deliver on his promise.

"I think if he really puts some effort and thought into it, and networking with people that want to see a change, yes something positive can come out of it all the way around," said Lewis.