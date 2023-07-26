AMBER Alert: 2-month-old Elsy taken by parents from Pueblo West

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing and endangered two-month-old infant after she was taken by her parents from Pueblo West. Elsy Ardolino was last seen in the 1000 block of W Gallinas Drive in Pueblo West on Tuesday about 6 p.m.

Elsy was last known to be taken by her parents, Ashley Ardolino, 39, and Luis Novelo-Rojas, 35.

The three of them may be traveling in a forest green GMC Yukon XL that has no license plates, a tow hitch on the back and front end damage. Law enforcement believes the baby may be in danger.

Elsy is described as a two-month-old, Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. Ardolino is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-4, 150 pounds. Novelo-Rojas is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-1 and 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 or the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719.583.6250.