2 killed in wrong-way crash in Denver on I-25 at 6th Avenue early Friday morning, police say

Two people were killed in a deadly wrong-way crash in the northbound lanes of I-25 at 6th Avenue early Friday morning. According to Denver police, the crash happened around 3 a.m.

Two people were killed in a crash on I-25 involving a wrong-way driver at 6th Avenue. CBS

Investigators said one driver got onto the interstate going southbound in the northbound lanes and that resulted in two vehicles crashing head-on.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash. Police said there weren't any passengers in those vehicles; the drivers were the sole occupants.

CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the deadly wrong-way crash on I-25 at 6th Avenue. CBS

Investigators are working to determine what happened leading up to the crash and why the driver was traveling in the wrong direction. The identities of those killed have not been released.

The interstate was closed for a time during the crash investigation and cleanup. All lanes reopened by 6:30 a.m.