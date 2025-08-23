2 killed, 1 injured in Aurora crash involving motorcycle

Two people are dead, and another is injured after a motorcycle crash in Aurora on Friday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in a crash around 3:30 p.m. on E. Arapahoe Road at E. Peakview Drive. The APD said a woman and a man were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, and sole occupant, of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of what officials said are non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities closed the intersection for approximately six hours while they worked to investigate the scene. They have not yet released information on the cause of the crash.