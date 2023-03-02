2 injured as firefighters rush to put out garage fire that spread to home

Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning home in Englewood on Thursday afternoon. The home is located near Huron and Princeton Avenue

Denver Fire

When crews arrived, they found black smoke coming from the garage. The fire spread to the home and two people were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

This proved to be a stubborn fire, however crews have it under control at this time. pic.twitter.com/iZGG1E6FTF — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 2, 2023

What caused the fire is being investigated.