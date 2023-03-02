2 injured as firefighters rush to put out garage fire that spread to home
Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning home in Englewood on Thursday afternoon. The home is located near Huron and Princeton Avenue
When crews arrived, they found black smoke coming from the garage. The fire spread to the home and two people were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
