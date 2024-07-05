2 injured, at least 3 homes damaged in dozens of Fourth of July fires in the Denver metro area

Firefighters in the Denver metro area responded to dozens of fires on the Fourth of July

There was a lot of fire activity on the Fourth of July and overnight into Friday in the Denver metro area. Fire crews responded to dozens of fires, including several house fires and grass fires.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews responded to 50 fires between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. on Friday. Most of the fires involved grass or mulch and most were caused by fireworks, according to fire investigators.

The grass fire burning near East Quincy Avenue and South Bellaire Circle was reported just before 6 a.m. Friday. CBS

The grass fire burning near East Quincy Avenue and South Bellaire Circle was reported just before 6 a.m. Friday and burned approximately 150 feet by 150 feet of grass. Witnesses reported hearing a loud firework boom followed by smoke and flames. Crews found a firework on the trail that separated the fire down the middle. Exactly what caused that fire is being investigated.

One adult was seriously injured and one child suffered minor injuries in separate fireworks incidents, according to fire crews. Both were treated and transported to the hospital.

SMFR responded to 45 fires between 6 p.m. & midnight on July 4th. Most of the fires involved grass or mulch, and most were caused by fireworks. 1 adult was seriously injured, and 1 child sustained minor injuries in separate fireworks accidents. Both were treated and transported… pic.twitter.com/EIhvmBrto9 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 5, 2024

Firefighters in the Denver Fire Department responded to a house fire at 52nd and Altura Street just before midnight. Firefighters battled the fire that spread to the neighboring home.

Firefighters in Denver rushed to two homes burning at 52nd and Altura on the Fourth of July. Denver Fire Department

There were no reported injuries in that fire but the families were displaced. What caused the fire is being investigated.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the damage from the house fires at 52nd and Altura in Denver. CBS

The Denver Fire Department told CBS News Colorado that crews responded to a total of five house fires overnight however it was unclear whether all five suffered damage.

Crews also responded to 119 trash and weed fires on the Fourth of July through Friday morning.

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to 29 fires between 6 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday. A majority of those fires were fireworks-related. One of those was a structure fire where the family improperly disposed of spent fireworks, throwing them into a trash can in the garage, causing minor damage.

Fire crews issued a reminder that the fire danger is high in that district patrolled by West Metro Fire Rescue and expected to remain high for the next several days.

@denver_fire is on scene on a residential structure fire near 52nd and Altura St. Initial reports of a fully involved house fire with possible exposure issues. Crews are working to extinguish this fire and protect the adjacent structures. No injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/2UxO60tP7J — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) July 5, 2024

Aurora Fire Rescue crews rushed to a fire at a multi-family structure near the 100 block of South Sable Boulevard about 10 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found heavy fire on the back side of the structure extending into the attic space. Four units sustained heavy damage in the fire.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the fire damage to the multi-family units on South Sable in Aurora. CBS

One person suffered minor injuries and was rushed to the hospital. What caused the fire is being investigated.

In Fort Collins, Poudre Fire Authority crews rushed to a garage fire burning at a home in the 600 block of Hanna Street just before 1 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found the attached garage engulfed in flames. One person inside the home was able to escape unharmed and crews rescued a dog that was inside. What caused that fire is being investigated.

In Fort Collins, Poudre Fire Authority crews rushed to a garage fire burning at a home in the 600 block of Hanna Street just before 1 a.m. Friday. Poudre Fire Authority