2 injured, at least 3 homes damaged in dozens of Fourth of July fires in the Denver metro area

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters in the Denver metro area responded to dozens of fires on the Fourth of July
There was a lot of fire activity on the Fourth of July and overnight into Friday in the Denver metro area. Fire crews responded to dozens of fires, including several house fires and grass fires. 

South Metro Fire Rescue crews responded to 50 fires between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. on Friday. Most of the fires involved grass or mulch and most were caused by fireworks, according to fire investigators. 

quincy-bellaire-fire-vo-transfer-frame-21.jpg
The grass fire burning near East Quincy Avenue and South Bellaire Circle was reported just before 6 a.m. Friday. CBS

The grass fire burning near East Quincy Avenue and South Bellaire Circle was reported just before 6 a.m. Friday and burned approximately 150 feet by 150 feet of grass. Witnesses reported hearing a loud firework boom followed by smoke and flames. Crews found a firework on the trail that separated the fire down the middle. Exactly what caused that fire is being investigated. 

One adult was seriously injured and one child suffered minor injuries in separate fireworks incidents, according to fire crews. Both were treated and transported to the hospital.  

Firefighters in the Denver Fire Department responded to a house fire at 52nd and Altura Street just before midnight. Firefighters battled the fire that spread to the neighboring home.    

denver-fire-2-houses-52nd-and-altura.jpg
Firefighters in Denver rushed to two homes burning at 52nd and Altura on the Fourth of July.  Denver Fire Department

There were no reported injuries in that fire but the families were displaced. What caused the fire is being investigated.   

52nd-altura-house-fires-denver.jpg
CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the damage from the house fires at 52nd and Altura in Denver.  CBS

The Denver Fire Department told CBS News Colorado that crews responded to a total of five house fires overnight however it was unclear whether all five suffered damage. 

Crews also responded to 119 trash and weed fires on the Fourth of July through Friday morning. 

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to 29 fires between 6 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday. A majority of those fires were fireworks-related. One of those was a structure fire where the family improperly disposed of spent fireworks, throwing them into a trash can in the garage, causing minor damage. 

Fire crews issued a reminder that the fire danger is high in that district patrolled by West Metro Fire Rescue and expected to remain high for the next several days. 

Aurora Fire Rescue crews rushed to a fire at a multi-family structure near the 100 block of South Sable Boulevard about 10 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found heavy fire on the back side of the structure extending into the attic space. Four units sustained heavy damage in the fire. 

south-sable-fire.jpg
CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the fire damage to the multi-family units on South Sable in Aurora.  CBS

One person suffered minor injuries and was rushed to the hospital. What caused the fire is being investigated. 

In Fort Collins, Poudre Fire Authority crews rushed to a garage fire burning at a home in the 600 block of Hanna Street just before 1 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found the attached garage engulfed in flames. One person inside the home was able to escape unharmed and crews rescued a dog that was inside. What caused that fire is being investigated. 

fort-collins-garage-fire-poudre-fire.jpg
  In Fort Collins, Poudre Fire Authority crews rushed to a garage fire burning at a home in the 600 block of Hanna Street just before 1 a.m. Friday. Poudre Fire Authority
