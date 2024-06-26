Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after 2 fires at encampments closed portions of I-25, I-270, I-76 northeast of Denver

By Jennifer McRae

Fires disrupt commute in Adams County
Two fires caused multiple closures of I-25, I-270 and I-76 northeast of the Denver metro area during the Tuesday evening commute. According to Adams County investigators, the fires were started by encampments and fueled by propane tanks underneath I-25. 

adams-county-encampment-fire.jpg
Two fires ignited in an encampment in Adams County on Tuesday evening.  Adams County

The closures started just before 5 p.m. Tuesday when the fires ignited underneath I-25 in the area of I-270 and I-76. There were multiple closures in the area including the I-76 eastbound ramp to I-25 northbound, US 36 ramp to I-25 northbound, I-270 westbound at I-25, northbound I-25 at I-270 and southbound I-25 at I-270.

Adams County Fire Rescue is investigating the fire and has determined they were started by encampments under and around the interstates and overpasses. There were also propane tanks in the encampments that fueled the flames. 

encampment-fire-adams-county.jpg
Fires caused multiple closures in the I-25 and I-270 area during the Tuesday evening commute.  Adams County

All lanes remained closed to traffic during the firefight and investigation until after 7 p.m. Tuesday. The lanes had reopened in time for the Wednesday morning commute. 

There were no reports of injuries. 

First published on June 26, 2024 / 9:26 AM MDT

