2 found dead inside burning home early Tuesday morning in Denver metro area

Two people were found dead inside a burning home in Westminster early Tuesday morning. Firefighters rushed to the house fire at 72nd and Marshall just after midnight.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the home. Two people were found dead inside and a third resident was rushed to the hospital. That person's condition was unknown.

The Westminster Fire Department received assistance from Adams County Fire Rescue and North Metro Fire Rescue as the fire continued to grow.

What caused the fire is being investigated.