2 found dead inside burning home early Tuesday morning in Denver metro area

Jennifer McRae
Two people were found dead inside a burning home in Westminster early Tuesday morning. Firefighters rushed to the house fire at 72nd and Marshall just after midnight.

Two people were found dead inside a burning home at 72nd and Marshall in Westminster early Tuesday morning.  CBS

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the home. Two people were found dead inside and a third resident was rushed to the hospital. That person's condition was unknown. 

Firefighters rushed to a burning home near 72nd and Marshall in Westminster where two people were found dead.  CBS

The Westminster Fire Department received assistance from Adams County Fire Rescue and North Metro Fire Rescue as the fire continued to grow. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

