2 dead in early morning house fire in Denver

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Two people died in an early morning house fire in Denver. Crews arrived at the fire at Dakota Avenue and Niagara Street just before 5 a.m. Wednesday on initial reports of a trash or weed fire.

denver-dakota-deadly-fire-3-denver-fire.jpg
Two people died in an early morning house fire in Denver. Denver Fire Department

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a home and began efforts to extinguish that fire. 

Two victims were rescued from the home and rushed to the hospital where they died. The victims have not been identified.

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

No other homes were impacted. 

