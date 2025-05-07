2 dead in early morning house fire in Denver

Two people dead after house fire in Denver

Two people dead after house fire in Denver

Two people died in an early morning house fire in Denver. Crews arrived at the fire at Dakota Avenue and Niagara Street just before 5 a.m. Wednesday on initial reports of a trash or weed fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a home and began efforts to extinguish that fire.

Two victims were rescued from the home and rushed to the hospital where they died. The victims have not been identified.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

No other homes were impacted.