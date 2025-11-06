2 arrested in Colorado in connection with deadly attempted carjacking, police say

Two men have been arrested, accused in connection with an attempted carjacking that turned deadly last week. Officers with Westminster police found a woman who had been shot inside a vehicle just before 8 p.m. On Oct. 27 in a parking lot in the 8400 block of Decatur Street.

According to investigators, officers arrested the suspected shooter, Daniel Romero, 19, on first-degree murder charges on Wednesday. Officers also arrested Michael Fernandez, Jr., 24, who investigators believe was driving the suspect vehicle when the incident occurred, on second-degree murder charges.

Both suspects were transported to the Adams County Jail. Investigators said the case will be presented to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, where a final decision on charges will be made.

The victim has not been identified.