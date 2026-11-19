Two adults were arrested and six juveniles were detained after a Colorado State Patrol said a traffic stop revealed drug paraphernalia and stolen firearms. Investigators said troopers conducted the traffic stop about 2:49 a.m. on westbound I-70 at mile marker 259, east of Colfax Avenue.

Troopers stopped the 2025 red Jeep Compass after observing the vehicle traveling without illuminated headlights.

The Colorado State Patrol conducted a traffic stop on westbound I-70 at mile marker 259. CBS

During the traffic stop, investigators said troopers observed eight people inside the vehicle with drug paraphernalia. Two of those were adults and the remaining six were juveniles.

Troopers also recovered stolen firearms during the traffic stop. Both adults were arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail. The six juveniles were detained and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The ramp from westbound I-70 at mile marker 259 was closed for about 90 minutes during the investigation.