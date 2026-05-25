19-year-old Denver business owner is cofounder of new nostalgic country bar and dance hall

There is a new bar and dance hall in downtown Denver co-founded by a young man with an old soul and an appreciation for the good old days.

"This is Chris Ledoux, George Jones, 'Who's Gonna Fill their Shoes.' That's one of (Jones') best albums," said Colton Patterson, as he pointed to photos on the wall.

Colton Patterson CBS

Everything inside Broken Bow Western Bar and Dancehall is intentional. It's Patterson's way of tipping a hat to a past American way of life and the man who inspired his love for old school country music, his grandpa.

"He's quite the man and inspired me towards a lot of this stuff," Patterson told CBS Colorado. "He listened to this music and lived the lifestyle that we make art about, and we post about all the time. So it's just kind of been like the ode to him that we've done over the years"

Still a teenager, Patterson is not quite old enough to buy a beer.

"That always comes up in conversations," he laughed.

Patterson just opened Broken Bow with his dad in Denver's Five Points neighborhood, and it's already gaining traction with country artists, who are stopping by to play the venue.

"It's something that sets us apart," Patterson said. "Having a real importance on live music and live musicians, and finding them, and bringing them out."

The country bar is an extension of the Broken Bow clothing line Patterson launched while he was a student at Columbine High School. The clothing features artwork he draws himself.

"I would draw a lot in school," Patterson said. "That got me in a lot of trouble at times."

In the evening, his attention shifted to shipping his clothes.

"I was not very good at that, but we built it up, and I learned how to do it," Patterson said.

Broken Bow skyrocketed in popularity, taking off with big-time collaborations with artists and well over 1 million followers on social media.

"It blew up with young and old people alike," Patterson said.

The meaning behind his trademark drawings of skeletons, a core to the Broken Bow brand, has also evolved. Now, that same artwork is on display throughout the new venue. It's an effort to allow people in Denver to enjoy some nostalgia.

"It's of a dead culture or something that is kind of dying in America, and, at this point, that's kind of what the logo stands for and resonates with people in their heads," Patterson explained.