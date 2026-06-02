18-year-old facing vehicular homicide charge after crash into home in north Denver metro area

An 18-year-old is facing charges for the death of his passenger after police say he crashed into a home in the north Denver metro area last week.

The Northglenn Police Department says the incident started as a traffic stop near Washington Street and E. 112 Avenue just before midnight on May 28. Officers say the suspect, Angelo Arias, was driving erratically before he was pulled over. Police reported that he stopped momentarily before driving away.

Shortly after, the vehicle crashed into a home in the 10400 block of Clarkson Street, causing serious injuries to the 18-year-old woman in his passenger seat.

Officers took Arias into custody at the scene. The injured passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries, but later passed away.

The NPD says the crash also ruptured a natural gas line in the area, causing authorities to issue a CodeRed emergency notification to nearby residents. Several homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution while utility crews shut off the damaged line.

Investigators believe Arias was impaired at the time of the crash. The police department says he is facing charges of vehicular homicide and other related charges.

They encouraged anyone with information on the crash to contact Detective Brummel at (303) 450-8857 or dbrummel@northglenn.org.