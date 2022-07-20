17 year old missing from Fountain

Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued and alert for Brooklynn Crawford, 17.

Brooklyn Crawford, 17, is missing from Fountain, Colorado. Fountain Police Department

Crawford was last seen walking in a neighborhood in Fountain at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday July, 18, 2022. She was wearing a red Fountain Ft. Carson High School hoodie, a black halter top, either blue jeans or sweat pants, and white croc shoes. She may be wearing glasses.

Crawford is 5'06" and about 140 pounds. Police are worried because she needs medications that she didn't have with her when she was last seen.

If you have information about Brooklyn Crawford, call 911 or the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555.