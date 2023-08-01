Watch CBS News
150th annivesary license plates available on Colorado Day through July 2027

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Colorado Day is Aug. 1, celebrating the day Colorado became a state
Colorado Day is Tuesday and it's also the first day that drivers can purchase the state's 150th-anniversary license plates. Drivers actually have from Aug. 1 until July 2027 to purchase the special license plates from the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles.

Coloradans can purchase either license plate online at myDMV.Colorado.gov or at a county-operated motor vehicle office. The license plates will cost $8.06 per pair, in addition to local fees. 

"Colorado's awe-inspiring beauty was well reflected in the hundreds of great designs submitted by talented Colorado artists as we celebrate 150 years of Colorado history," Gov. Jared Polis said during an event announcing the contest winners in March. "I am proud to congratulate the winners whose beautiful license plates will be on vehicles across the state starting this August."

The two license plates are based on the Historic Colorado Contest's winning submissions.

