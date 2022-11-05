14-year-old charged with reckless manslaughter after fatally shooting teen girl

Denver police detectives arrested a 14-year-old boy Saturday after they say he shot and killed a teen girl.

The shooting appears to have been an accident, as he's been charged with negligent homicide, but because he's a minor, his name and details surrounding the shooting were not released.

The shooting happened Friday in the 800 block of North Yates Street, Denver police said in a statement. Officers responded to a call about a shooting and took the teenage girl to the hospital, who sadly died.

The District Attorney's Office will make a final determination as to charges and the Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of her death.