13-year-old suspect arrested, accused of crashing car into Aurora home
Police in Aurora arrested a 13-year-old suspect accused of crashing a vehicle into a home on Friday morning. According to Aurora police, officers were called to the home at 1101 N. Jamacia just before 9 a.m.
When they arrived, they found that a vehicle had crashed into the home and an adult female had been hit while inside the home. She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, according to investigators.
Another adult female was inside the home at the time of the crash but was not injured.
Police said they found the juvenile suspect shortly after the crash and took him into custody. He is facing charges of hit-and-run resulting in serious bodily injury and careless driving resulting in bodily injury. The suspect's identity has not been released.
What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.