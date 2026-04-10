13-year-old suspect arrested, accused of crashing car into Aurora home

Police in Aurora arrested a 13-year-old suspect accused of crashing a vehicle into a home on Friday morning. According to Aurora police, officers were called to the home at 1101 N. Jamacia just before 9 a.m.

The home at 1101 N. Jamacia in Aurora. CBS

When they arrived, they found that a vehicle had crashed into the home and an adult female had been hit while inside the home. She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, according to investigators.

Another adult female was inside the home at the time of the crash but was not injured.

A warning sign outside the home where a woman was injured after a vehicle crashed into the home in the 1100 block of North Jamaica. CBS

Police said they found the juvenile suspect shortly after the crash and took him into custody. He is facing charges of hit-and-run resulting in serious bodily injury and careless driving resulting in bodily injury. The suspect's identity has not been released.

Aurora police said officers arrested a 13-year-old suspect in connection with crashing a car into a home at 1101 N. Jamacia. CBS

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.