Watch CBS News
Local News

13-year-old shot inside car in Aurora, rushed to hospital as investigation continues

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora police investigate 13-year-old shot while inside car
Aurora police investigate 13-year-old shot while inside car 00:22

Police in Aurora are investigating after a 13-year-old was shot while inside a car. The shooting happened in the area of 13th and Potomac. 

Police said the teen's injuries are not considered life-threatening. There were two others inside the car at the time of the shooting. They were not injured. 

What led up to the shooting is being investigated. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 9:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.