13-year-old shot inside car in Aurora, rushed to hospital as investigation continues

Police in Aurora are investigating after a 13-year-old was shot while inside a car. The shooting happened in the area of 13th and Potomac.

Police said the teen's injuries are not considered life-threatening. There were two others inside the car at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

#APDAlert: About 1a, a 13-year-old boy was driven to the hospital after being shot inside a vehicle in the area of 13th/Potomac. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. The two other people in the car were thankfully unharmed. It is not known what led up to the… pic.twitter.com/BwKsxZwhLw — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 25, 2023

What led up to the shooting is being investigated.