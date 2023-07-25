13-year-old shot inside car in Aurora, rushed to hospital as investigation continues
Police in Aurora are investigating after a 13-year-old was shot while inside a car. The shooting happened in the area of 13th and Potomac.
Police said the teen's injuries are not considered life-threatening. There were two others inside the car at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.
What led up to the shooting is being investigated.
