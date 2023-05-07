$10,000 reward offered in shooting death of soldier at Colorado Springs hookah lounge
The reward being offered for information in the 2021 homicide of a Fort Carson soldier has been increased to $10,000.
Sgt. 1st Class John Jean was found deceased after police responded to a shooting at the Epic Hookah Lounge in Colorado Springs at 1:34 a.m. on April 3 of that year.
Police were told several people were shooting firearms during the incident.
A suspect has not been identified, the Colorado Springs Police Department stated in a Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers bulletin released Friday. The department asked for anyone with information about the murder to call (710) 634-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for the five-figure reward.
Jean's body was flown back to his family in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., according to a news report there.
The bar, located at 4785 Barnes Road, opened in 2018, according to online records with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. The establishment is now permanently closed.
