Ten people were displaced when a garage caught fire at an Aurora assisted living home early Thanksgiving Day. According to investigators, they believe the fire was accidental, most likely caused by a battery-powered wheelchair that was charging in the garage.

A garage fire in the 200 block of S. Revere St. in Aurora on Thanksgiving Day. Micah McCabe/Aurora Fire Rescue

Aurora Fire Rescue crews rushed to the fire in the 200 block of South Revere Street just after 4 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, a large plume of smoke was rising from the garage.

A battery-powered wheelchair charging in the garage likely started a fire in the 200 block of S. Revere St. in Aurora. Micah McCabe/Aurora Fire Rescue

One adult was rushed to the hospital with a minor injury. A total of 10 people living inside the home were displaced.