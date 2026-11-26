10 displaced by garage fire in Aurora assisted living home
Ten people were displaced when a garage caught fire at an Aurora assisted living home early Thanksgiving Day. According to investigators, they believe the fire was accidental, most likely caused by a battery-powered wheelchair that was charging in the garage.
Aurora Fire Rescue crews rushed to the fire in the 200 block of South Revere Street just after 4 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, a large plume of smoke was rising from the garage.
One adult was rushed to the hospital with a minor injury. A total of 10 people living inside the home were displaced.