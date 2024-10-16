1 to 2 feet of snow expected for some Colorado mountains

Biggest storm of the season on the way to Colorado with snow, cold and rain

After over three weeks of super dry weather over Colorado the biggest storm system of the season is heading toward the Rocky Mountain Region. This time around the October blast will bring in rain and heavy mountain snow for many areas of the state. There is the potential for up to two feet of snow in some of the more favored areas of the southwestern mountains.

There is already a Winter Storm Watch posted for Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. Some areas of the San Juan mountains may see 1 to 2 feet of snow!

The central and northern mountains may pick up around 3 to 8 inches. Possibly more in a few isolated areas. Driving over mountain passes could be a little slick Saturday into Sunday.

The storm system will be a rain maker for the Denver metro area! Friday night into Sunday rainfall amounts may be well over a half inch in many spots.

For Thursday before the end of week change the eastern plains will be windy and dry. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for High Fire Danger 10am to 6pm on Thursday. East of DIA and Aurora out Nebraska. For wind gusts up to 35 mph and humidity levels less than 15 %