1 person shot during carjacking near Dakin Street in Adams County

Adams County Sheriff's Office says a driver was shot during a carjacking that occurred near Dakin Street in Adams County.

According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 12:38 a.m. Saturday, a driver parked their red Chevy Cruz when a white male described wearing a black and grey hat and long sleeve, along with a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt approached.

Deputies and detectives are investigating a carjacking at 7380 Dakin St. at 12:38 AM. The victims parked this red Chevy Cruz (B I J C 5 6) when a white male, wearing a black/grey hat and grey long sleeved shirt, and a black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, approached. pic.twitter.com/9Bb0ctYc1s — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) August 19, 2023

The sheriff's office says the driver was shot and the passenger was shot at during the carjacking. The driver is currently at a local hospital being treated for injuries where their condition remains unknown.