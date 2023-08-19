Watch CBS News
1 person shot during carjacking near Dakin Street in Adams County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Adams County Sheriff's Office says a driver was shot during a carjacking that occurred near Dakin Street in Adams County.

According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 12:38 a.m. Saturday, a driver parked their red Chevy Cruz when a white male described wearing a black and grey hat and long sleeve, along with a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt approached.   

The sheriff's office says the driver was shot and the passenger was shot at during the carjacking. The driver is currently at a local hospital being treated for injuries where their condition remains unknown. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 11:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

