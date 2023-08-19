1 person shot during carjacking near Dakin Street in Adams County
Adams County Sheriff's Office says a driver was shot during a carjacking that occurred near Dakin Street in Adams County.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 12:38 a.m. Saturday, a driver parked their red Chevy Cruz when a white male described wearing a black and grey hat and long sleeve, along with a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt approached.
The sheriff's office says the driver was shot and the passenger was shot at during the carjacking. The driver is currently at a local hospital being treated for injuries where their condition remains unknown.
