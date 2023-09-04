1 person killed after being struck by train in Loveland

One person was killed after he was struck by a train in Loveland. The collision happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers rushed to the 400 block of W. 37th Street on reports of an individual struck by a train. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old male who was pronounced deceased.

BNSF will conduct its own investigation. The identity of the man who died will be released by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

It is unknown why the man was on the tracks. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Loveland Police Detective Gladu at (970) 667-2151.