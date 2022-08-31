Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person injured, 2 bears killed after attack in New Castle

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Two bears were killed and two others ran away in a bear attack early Wednesday morning in New Castle. Police responded to the Castle Valley Ranch neighborhood shortly after 2 a.m. on reports of a bear attack.

When officers arrived, they found one person who had been injured in the attack. They located and shot the bear involved. The bear was in the immediate area of the attack. 

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to the scene, where one other bear was euthanized. Two other bears ran up a tree. 

CPW worked to remove the remaining two bears on Wednesday morning. 

New Castle Police Department released this statement, "We are deeply saddened by this incident and our hearts go out to the citizen that was attacked, as well as the bears involved."

New Castle is located about 169 miles west of Denver, west of Glenwood Springs along I-70. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 2:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.