1 person injured, 2 bears killed after attack in New Castle

Two bears were killed and two others ran away in a bear attack early Wednesday morning in New Castle. Police responded to the Castle Valley Ranch neighborhood shortly after 2 a.m. on reports of a bear attack.

When officers arrived, they found one person who had been injured in the attack. They located and shot the bear involved. The bear was in the immediate area of the attack.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to the scene, where one other bear was euthanized. Two other bears ran up a tree.

CPW worked to remove the remaining two bears on Wednesday morning.

New Castle Police Department released this statement, "We are deeply saddened by this incident and our hearts go out to the citizen that was attacked, as well as the bears involved."

New Castle is located about 169 miles west of Denver, west of Glenwood Springs along I-70.